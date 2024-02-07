Petition filed in IHC against arrest of PA candidate Raja Nasir

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed in IHC against arrest of Raja Nasir, a provincial assembly candidate and brother of PTI’s Raja Basharat, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan advocate has filed petition in high court on behalf of Raja Nasir’s son, Ahmed Nasir.

“Muhammad Nasir Raja, a candidate of Rawalpindi’s PP-11, has been arrested along with his driver last night,” according to the petition.

“Raja Nasir has also been election campaign in-charge of Raja Basharat in NA-55,” Sardar Abdul Razaq said.

According to earlier reports, Raja Nasir, who was leading his brother’s election drive was kidnapped by unknown persons while on his way to home.

His car was found in Islamabad and the report was registered at 115.