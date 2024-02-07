23.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Petition filed in IHC against arrest of PA candidate Raja Nasir

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed in IHC against arrest of Raja Nasir, a provincial assembly candidate and brother of PTI’s Raja Basharat, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan advocate has filed petition in high court on behalf of Raja Nasir’s son, Ahmed Nasir.

“Muhammad Nasir Raja, a candidate of Rawalpindi’s PP-11, has been arrested along with his driver last night,” according to the petition.

“Raja Nasir has also been election campaign in-charge of Raja Basharat in NA-55,” Sardar Abdul Razaq said.

According to earlier reports, Raja Nasir, who was leading his brother’s election drive was kidnapped by unknown persons while on his way to home.

His car was found in Islamabad and the report was registered at 115.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.