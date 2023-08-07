Petition filed in IHC to shift Chairman PTI to Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: PTI has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court seeking shifting of the party’s chairman from Attock Jail to Adiala, ARY News reported on Monday.

PTI chairman’s lawyer Naeem Hyder Punjotha in the petition also pleaded the court for providing ‘A’ class facilities to the former prime minister in jail.

Petitioner also requested for permission to the PTI’s legal team members for meeting with the party’s chairman in prison.

“His personal doctor, family members and senior party leaders should also be allowed to meet the PTI’s chairman,” the counsel requested to the high court.

Naeem Hyder Punjotha said that the jail superintendent telephoned him to get the petition signed from the PTI chairman at 12:00 noon. “I told him our petition to challenge the order will be delayed with your delay in the meeting”.

“Jail official said you visit at 12:00 as the PTI chief will awake at that time,” lawyer said.

“We will visit Attock Jail on 12 to meet the party’s chairman,” he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was shifted to Attock jail after his arrest in Toshakhana case on Saturday.

The PTI chief was shifted to the district jail Attock amid strict security measures.

Former prime minister was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.