Petition filed in SC against PTI chief, Qamar Bajwa, Faiz Hameed

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, ex-army chief General Retired Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-ISI chief Lt Gen Retired Faiz Hameed, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The petition stated that 29 civilians faced court martial from military courts when PTI chairman was serving as the prime minister of the country. It stated that civilians were given penalties through military courts by taking them into illegal custody during PTI chief’s era.

It further stated that the PTI chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed violated the constitutional rights of the nationals. The petitioner sought nullification of the penalties and military courts’ verdicts during the PTI government.

The petitioner also sought the top court to order commencement of criminal proceedings against them over the violation of the civilian rights.

Lawyer Inamur Rahim also sought the SC to summon the details of court martials and penalties pronounced to the civilians by the military courts from the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Branch of the Pakistani armed force.

It also sought the apex court to summon pending cases in the high courts challenging the civilians’ court martial.