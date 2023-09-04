Petition filed in IHC for recovery of PTI’s Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court on Monday for recovery of PTI’s former MNA Sadaqat Abbasi, ARY News reported.

PTI’s Babar Awan has submitted plea on behalf of Sadaqat Abbasi’s brother in the high court.

“Sadaqat Abbasi has been kidnapped by plain-clothed men, who didn’t disclose their identity,” petitioner said.

Petitioner sought the high court’s order for presenting Abbasi in the court and his release from detention. Abbasi recovery

Babar Awan talking to media in IHC premises said that Abbasi has been included in missing persons, “We have petitioned to the high court for his recovery,” he said. “We have also pleaded for hearing of the matter today and the plea has been given number,” Awan said.

“We have petitioned to know, who has arrested him and under what charges,” the lawyer added.