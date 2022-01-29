Petition filed in SHC against stray dogs culling

KARACHI: A non-government organization on Saturday filed petition in Sindh High Court against culling of stray dogs, ARY News reported.

The counsel of the NGO pleaded to court for issuing notices over the matter during hearing of a petition regarding the dog bite incidents and non-supply of the vaccine.

The counsel pleaded to the court that the dogs being killed and this plea was filed to prevent culling of astray dogs.

“Did you witness what dogs are doing with people,” Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh asked the counsel.

He directed for more arguments over the maintainability of the petition in the next hearing of the case.

Petitioner Tariq Mansoor earlier said that the people are facing hardships due to non-cooperation from officers.

The court had ordered deputy commissioners to submit their weekly reports.

The court directed DCs to submit their reports to the secretary local government. The bench said that the secretary LG department will tackle the matter in view of these reports.

The court has issued orders for taking steps for prevention of dog bite incidents in the province.

