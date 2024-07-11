Petition filed in SHC against tree cutting in Karachi

KARACHI: A citizen has filed petition in Sindh Hight Court (SHC) against tree cutting by the city government of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The high court has served notices to Mayor Karachi and others in the case and summoned reply from the respondents on the next hearing of the case.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until August 21.

The petitioner has made the KMC, D.G. Parks and other respondents in the case.

Petitioner pleaded to the court that the D.G. Parks has ordered cutting of trees on the instructions of the city’s mayor. “The trees have been cut around the city’s Jail Chowrangi (roundabout),” according to petitioner.

“It is violation of the court’s prohibition order of cutting trees,” according to the petition.

Cutting of trees amid extreme weather events has been seen as a step that will further aggravate the climate problems for the city including prolonged heatwaves and soaring temperatures.