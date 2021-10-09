Petition in LHC seeks dismissal of 195 graft-tainted govt officials

LAHORE: A petition seeking dismissal of 195 Punjab government officials who have entered into a plea-bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in graft cases, was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday.

Advocate Nadeem Sarwar filed the petition in the high court seeking directives for the provincial authorities to remove all graft-tainted officials from their posts.

Citing the federal government, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Punjab chief secretary as official respondents in the petition, he stated that persons having entered into a plea-bargain with the corruption watchdog are deemed to be convicts.

As many as 195 officials from Punjab opted for NAB’s voluntary return scheme but have not yet been dismissed from their jobs, the petitioner stated, pleading with the court to order their dismissal.

It is noteworthy that a similar petition is pending disposal in the Sindh High Court (SHC). Hearing the case on Oct 9, the SHC ordered the removal of all government servants convicted or released in NAB cases.