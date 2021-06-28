Petitions seek SC to review its demolition verdict of Nasla Tower

KARACHI: The residents and builder of the Nasla Tower at Shara-e-Faisal, have filed separate review petitions against Supreme Court’s orders for demolition of the building, ARY News reported on Monday.

The review petitions filed at Karachi registry of the apex court pleaded for a review on the court’s decision.

A petition filed by Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed pleaded to the court that the land for Nasla Tower was acquired according to the building laws and the additional land was also acquired as per the relevant code.

Barrister Salahuddin pleaded to the Supreme Court to suspend its verdict regarding demolition of the 15-storey Nasla Tower at Karachi’s Shara-e-Faisal.

The top court, overseeing encroachment cases, had recently ordered the metropolitan authorities in a verdict to immediately demolish the Nasla Tower built in violation of the relevant laws.

The court in its written verdict directed that the owner of Nasla Tower must immediately recompense the allottees the money he raked in for the illegal project.

All the allottees must be paid back the money for this project within three months, the verdict said.

It directed Commissioner Karachi to make sure the allottees vacate the building under his supervision and that the building is razed which violated the code and built expanding unlawfully on the service road.