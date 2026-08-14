 Petrol dealers call off nationwide strike after govt offers margin hike

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in Pakistan has approved an increase in the dealers’ margin on petrol and diesel by Rs.1.34 per litre, in a move aimed at addressing demands from fuel station operators.

The dealers’ margin has been raised from Rs.8.64 to Rs.9.98 per litre, with the decision taking effect immediately, according to the government.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has been briefed on the decision and he backed the increase.

The ECC meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and was held virtually at the Ministry of Finance.

Following the government’s assurance, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association postponed a nationwide strike planned for 15 August 2026. The association said petrol stations across the country would remain open on Saturday.