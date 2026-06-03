Petrol dealers give govt 48-hour deadline

The Petroleum dealers in Pakistan have given the government a 48-hour deadline to respond to their demand for an increase in commissions, warning that a major decision regarding petrol pump operations nationwide could follow if no action is taken.

The Chief Advisor to the Petroleum Dealers Association, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, has said operating petrol stations under the current commission structure had become impossible, leaving dealers under severe financial pressure.

He further said that the association would send a final letter to the petroleum minister, outlining its demands. If the government fails to respond promptly, the association’s committee will announce its next course of action.

According to the dealers, diesel sales fell by nearly 30 percent in May, while smuggled fuel has increasingly dominated the market.

They claim diesel sales across the country have been severely affected as a result.

Five oil refineries have formally alerted the government to the growing impact of petrol smuggling and warned that declining diesel sales are causing storage facilities to reach capacity.

Petroleum dealers also noted that during recent tensions in the Middle East, the government had sought their cooperation; however, they say dealers are now facing mounting financial difficulties.

The Petroleum Dealers Association has urged the petroleum minister to visit Karachi and assess the ground realities and financial losses being suffered by dealers.

They warned that if no response is received within two days, Association Chairman Abdul Sami Khan will announce a final decision.

Petroleum dealers maintain that without immediate relief, continuing business operations may no longer be possible.