Petrol, diesel levy ‘increased’ by Rs 2.50/liter in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The government has raised the petroleum levy, depriving public of complete relief, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the levy on petrol and diesel has been increased by Rs. 2.50 per litre. The levy on diesel has been raised from Rs. 74.51 to Rs. 77.01 per litre.

Additionally, the freight margin on diesel has been increased by Rs. 0.20 per litre, bringing it to Rs. 6.24 per litre. For petrol, the levy has been hiked from Rs. 75.52 to Rs. 78.02 per litre.

Sources also indicate that a climate support levy of Rs. 2.50 per litre has been imposed on both petrol and diesel. The dealers’ margin for both petrol and diesel has been set at Rs. 8.64 per litre, while the distributors’ margin is fixed at Rs. 7.87 per litre. The sales tax rate on petrol and diesel remains at zero.

It is worth mentioning here that the federal government announced new petrol and diesel prices for the next fortnight August 1.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the petrol price were decreased by Rs7.54 per litre and while diesel’s price was inreased by Rs1.48 per litre.

After the decrease, the new price for petrol has been set at Rs 264.61 per litre while the diesel will be available at Rs 285.83 per litre after a hike of Rs1.48.

Petrol Price in Pakistan- Latest Updates