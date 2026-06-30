The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Fuel Price Committee has announced lower retail fuel prices for July 2026, with motorists set to pay less for petrol and diesel from July 1 following a decline in international oil prices.

Under the revised rates, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.40 per litre, down from Dh3.95 in June. Special 95 petrol has been reduced to Dh3.29 per litre from Dh3.83, while E-Plus 91 will be priced at Dh3.21 per litre, compared with Dh3.76 last month. Diesel will also become cheaper, falling to Dh3.60 per litre from Dh4.33 per litre in June.

The new prices will take effect across the UAE on July 1, 2026, in line with the country’s monthly fuel price adjustment mechanism.

The reduction comes as global crude oil prices have retreated sharply over the past month. On Tuesday, Brent crude traded at around $73 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hovered near $71 a barrel, after both benchmarks lost around one-fifth of their value during June.

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The decline has been driven by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, expectations of renewed US-Iran talks and improving oil supply prospects, reducing concerns over potential disruptions to global energy markets.

The UAE has linked domestic fuel prices to international market movements since deregulating petrol prices in 2015. The Fuel Price Committee reviews retail rates at the end of each month, with adjustments reflecting changes in global crude oil prices, refining costs and other market factors.