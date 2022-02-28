Petrol, diesel prices likely to go up by up to Rs10

ISLAMABAD: Prices of all key petroleum products are expected to go up by Rs8 to Rs10 per litre from March 1 for the next fortnight, ARY News reported.

According to details, the price of petrol may move up by Rs9.60 per litre while that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs8.50 per litre. The rates of light-speed diesel (LDL) and kerosene oil are expected to be hiked by Rs4 per litre.

Fuel prices will witness upward revision due to higher international oil prices, application of petroleum levy and currency devaluation. Global oil prices have gone up significantly in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier today, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation Monday evening.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that Prime Minister Khan will take the nation into confidence on the evolving global situation in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the country’s economy. He will also talk about global challenges facing the country.

