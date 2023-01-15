Petrol, diesel prices to remain unchanged till Jan 31

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday announced that the prices of petrol and diesel would remain unchanged for the remaining month of January, ARY News reported.

In a televised address, Dar said: “The government has decided to maintain the price of petroleum products for the next 15 days”.

Next revision on the prices will be made on January 31, he added.

Accordingly, petrol would be sold at Rs214.80 per litre, high-speed diesel at Rs227.80 per litre, kerosene oil at Rs171.01 per litre and light diesel oil at Rs169 per litre.

It is pertinent to mention here that the coalition government on December 15 decided to cut down the petrol price by Rs 10 and diesel by Rs 7.5 respectively.

Comments