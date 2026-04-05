Edible oil and ghee prices likely to surge in Pakistan after petrol hike

After a sharp increase in petroleum prices, a further rise in the prices of ghee and edible oil is now expected, adding to public concerns over inflation.

In Pakistan, increases in fuel prices typically lead to a rise in the cost of essential goods. Following the recent hike, prices of various items, including transport fares, have already gone up despite government assurances.

An adviser to the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, Kainat Raza, has warned of a significant increase in ghee and cooking oil prices.

She stated that higher fuel prices have sharply raised production costs for ghee mills, while the rise in diesel prices has made transportation expenses increasingly unaffordable.

According to her, prices of ghee and edible oil could increase by Rs100 to Rs150.