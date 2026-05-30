ISLAMABAD: The government has revised the petroleum levy on both petrol and diesel, increasing the levy on diesel while reducing it on petrol, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the petroleum levy on diesel has been increased by Rs10.93 per litre, raising it to Rs68.93 per litre.

They added that the petroleum levy on petrol has been reduced by Rs10.83 per litre. After the revision, the levy on petrol has been brought down from Rs102.17 to Rs91.34 per litre.

Sources further said that the petroleum levy on kerosene oil remains unchanged at Rs20.36 per litre.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a major relief for the public on the third day of Eid, approving a significant cut in petrol price and diesel rate across the country.

According to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, petrol price have been reduced by Rs 22 per litre. The government has also confirmed a similar reduction of Rs 22 per litre in diesel rate. The revised petrol prices will come into effect from midnight.

As per the notification, the new petrol price will be Rs 381.78 per litre, while the diesel rate will stand at Rs 380.78 per litre.

The Prime Minister stated that providing relief to the public remains his top priority, adding that the decision to reduce the petrol price was taken as soon as fiscal space became available.

The statement further noted that the government had also provided relief in the previous week by lowering petrol prices, continuing efforts to ease the burden on citizens amid economic challenges.