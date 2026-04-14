Pakistan continues to receive petrol, LPG cargo vessels

KARACHI: The steady arrival of petrol and LPG cargo vessels continues in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing authorities.

As per the details, petrol- and LPG-loaded vessels are docked at Port Qasim’s FOTCO Terminal, further boosting fuel supplies.

Sources confirmed that the vessel MT Burgan delivered 42,418 tonnes of motor oil to the port. Meanwhile, MT Lamos transported 57,650 tonnes of petrol to the FOTCO Terminal, having arrived from Amsterdam carrying motor gasoline.

In a separate development, MT Burgan also reached the terminal from the Saudi Arabian port of Yanbu, anchoring with another consignment of petrol.

On April 8, a total of 13 ships, including the fuel tanker were anchored at Port Qasim . These vessels transported a wide range of goods such as soybeans, coal, chemicals, coke, steel coils, and petrol.

Notably, four large soybean vessels also arrived, bringing in over 100,000 tonnes of soybeans.

Last week, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif decided to reduce the petrol price and diesel rate in the country.

Addressing the nation, PM announced that the petrol price was reduced by Rs11.83 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs366.58 per litre. The move is aimed at providing partial relief to consumers amid ongoing economic pressure.

Meanwhile, the diesel price was cut by Rs134.81 per litre, with the new rate set at Rs385.54 per litre.