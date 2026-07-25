Petrol price announced in Pakistan for next two days

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has announced that petroleum product prices will remain unchanged until July 27, ARY News reported.

The division has issued a notification stating that prices will be retained for the next two days—Sunday, July 26, and Monday, July 27.

Petrol prices will remain at Rs 335.18 per litre, while diesel will stay at Rs 383.46 per litre for the two days.

Additionally, the price of kerosene oil will remain unchanged at Rs 301.14 per litre.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had increased petrol price and high-speed diesel rate for the fifth consecutive day, according to a notification issued on Friday.

According to the latest notification, the petrol price has been increased by Rs3.66 per litre, taking the new price to Rs335.18 per litre.

The high-speed diesel (HSD) price has also been raised by Rs4.80 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs383.46 per litre.

The latest revision marks the fifth consecutive increase in fuel prices, adding further pressure on consumers and transport costs.

Read More: Petrol price in Pakistan for July 25, 2026

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik also said the government had been compelled to increase petroleum prices due to the prevailing situation.

He added that OGRA was adjusting fuel prices daily and pledged that the process would remain transparent and fair.