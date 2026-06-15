Petrol price cut challenged in court

LAHORE: Petrol prices have been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) over a minimal relief cut.

A petition has been filed in the LHC challenging the federal government’s decision to make only a marginal reduction in petrol prices despite a significant decline in global crude oil rates.

The petition filed by lawyer Azhar Siddiq, in which he has taken a stand that the federal government reduced petrol prices by Rs. 4 per litre and diesel prices by Rs. 2 per litre, which he described as ‘negligible’ compared to the fall in international oil prices.

The petition maintained that the government failed to pass on the full benefit of reduced global petrol prices to people, violating citizens’ fundamental rights under the constitution.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to direct the government and concerned authorities to align domestic petrol prices with international market trends.

The plea also seeks interim relief measures and requests the court to summon the pricing formula and tax structure from the federal government and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).