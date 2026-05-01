President of the Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance, Malik Shehzad Awan, has announced a 5 percent increase in goods transport fares following the latest surge in petrol price and diesel rate, ARY News reported.

Condemning the rise in petrol price and diesel rate, Awan stated that transporters nationwide “strongly reject” the government’s decision, calling it detrimental to the already strained logistics sector.

He emphasized that transporters have received no meaningful relief, despite repeated increases in fuel costs.

According to Awan, the impact of rising petrol and diesel prices has been severe. He revealed that the cost of a single trailer trip has increased by Rs. 200,000, while monthly expenses for a truck operating four trips have surged by Rs. 800,000.

He added that thousands of transporters have already been forced to park their vehicles due to unsustainable operating conditions.

Call for government relief measures

Awan urged the federal government to immediately announce relief measures, including the abolition of toll taxes, withholding taxes, and traffic fines imposed by motorway and traffic police.

He also criticized the Rs. 80,000 subsidy provided for truck trailers, calling it insufficient in the current economic climate.

The transport leader warned that the continuous increase in petroleum prices is directly contributing to rising inflation across the country, as higher transport costs are passed on to consumers.

He further noted that ongoing regional tensions and “war-like conditions” have significantly affected the transport business.

Issuing a stark warning, Awan said that if the government fails to review its policies, the transport system in Pakistan could come to a halt, severely impacting supply chains and economic activity.

He concluded that transporters are currently operating at a loss in the broader national interest, but such conditions cannot continue indefinitely.