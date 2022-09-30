Petrol price goes down by Rs12.63 per litre

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has announced to slash petrol price by Rs12.63 per litre while price of high-speed diesel will go down by Rs12.13 per litre.

The announcement was made by newly-appointed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who said that the new fuel prices will be applicable from midnight.

The prices of Kerosene oil will go down by Rs10.19 per litre and light diesel by Rs10.17 per litre for the next 15 days.

He further announced an extension in the deadline for submitting tax returns and said that they could now be submitted until October 31.

The development came a day after a report stated that the federal government has decided to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce petrol price and other relief steps for the masses.

Sources told ARY News that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will hold negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for reducing the prices of petroleum products besides taking other steps to provide relief to the nationals.

Sources added that petroleum product prices will be reduced after the approval of the IMF. It was learnt that relief will be given on petroleum products without changing the levy.

