KARACHI: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Saturday strongly criticised the federal government for not reducing petroleum prices despite a decline in global oil rates, terming the decision “anti-people” and “shameful.”

He said the government’s refusal to pass on the benefit of lower international crude oil prices to the public proved that it was working in favour of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) rather than ordinary citizens.

Referring to global market trends, Hafiz Naeem said crude oil prices had fallen below $70 per barrel, yet the government had failed to reduce domestic fuel prices to provide relief to the public.

He also criticised the government’s economic policies, saying that the petroleum levy annual target had already been achieved within just 11 months, but the levy was still being imposed on consumers.

The JI chief further said it was regrettable that even during difficult economic conditions, the government continued to collect heavy petroleum levies from the public.

“This is not governance but open exploitation of the poor and middle class,” he said, adding that such policies amounted to “robbing the people.”

Hafiz Naeem alleged that the ruling leadership had made it clear through its decisions that it was indifferent to public hardships and was instead serving the interests of oil marketing companies.

Petrol price in Pakistan from June 27, 2026

Meanwhile, the federal government on Friday decided to keep petroleum product prices unchanged.

According to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, petrol will remain priced at Rs299.50 per litre, while high-speed diesel will stay at Rs311.47 per litre until further notice.