Petrol price hike challenged in court

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the federal government’s recent increase in petrol prices, with the petitioner plea the court to seek a response from the government.

According to the petition, the latest rise in petrol prices is unconstitutional and against the public interest.

The petitioner argued that the government had increased petrol prices without a transparent pricing mechanism or sufficient constitutional justification, adversely affecting citizens’ fundamental rights.

It was further stated in the petition that the continued increase in the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) was unlawful, arguing that under the law only parliament has the authority to approve such changes, and that the federal government cannot make the decision independently.

The petitioner told the court that higher petrol prices had worsened existing economic pressures across several sectors, including transport, food, agriculture, and electricity.

The petitioner also claimed that petrol prices in Pakistan were higher than in several neighbouring countries, which it said was damaging to the national economy.

The petitioner also noted that the legal status of the petroleum levy is already under consideration before the LHC, and argued that further increases in petrol prices during ongoing proceedings could influence the judicial process.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to immediately suspend the recent increase in petrol prices and direct the government to establish a clear pricing formula in consultation with parliament.