ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has announced a fresh increase in petroleum prices, with the petrol price raised by Rs. 6.51 per litre, according to an official notification issued on Thursday.

In a more significant move, diesel price has been increased by Rs. 19.39 per litre, adding further pressure on transportation and industrial sectors.

New petrol price nears Rs 400 mark

Following the revision, the petrol price has reached Rs. 399.86 per litre, bringing it dangerously close to the Rs. 400 threshold. Meanwhile, diesel is now priced at Rs. 399.58 per litre across the country.

The latest adjustment in petrolium prices reflects ongoing volatility in global oil markets and domestic pricing policies.

The notification confirms that the new petrol price and diesel rates will come into effect from 12:00 AM tonight, and will be applicable nationwide.

Authorities have advised consumers and businesses to prepare for the revised fuel costs.

Economists warn that the continuous increase in petrol price is likely to trigger a further rise in inflation, as fuel costs directly impact transportation, food prices, and overall living expenses.

With fuel prices hovering at historic highs, concerns are mounting over the economic burden on the public.

Earlier, reports circulating on social media claiming that petrol pumps across Pakistan would remain closed from May 1 to May 5 created confusion and concern among the public on Thursday.

However, authorities and stakeholders have strongly denied these claims, terming them baseless and misleading.

The All Pakistan Petroleum Pump Owners Association has officially dismissed rumours of any strike or shutdown.

Vice Chairman Noman Butt clarified that there is no call for a strike from May 1 to May 5, and all petrol pumps across the country will continue to operate normally without interruption.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) also issued a statement rejecting the circulating claims, stating that reports of petrol pump closures are completely false.

OGRA confirmed that no petroleum association has announced any strike and assured that fuel supply remains stable and uninterrupted nationwide.

The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) also refuted the rumours, calling them part of a misleading social media campaign.

The council stated that Pakistan currently has sufficient fuel reserves, including 28 days of petrol and 34 days of diesel stock, ensuring an uninterrupted supply to consumers.

Authorities have urged the public not to trust unverified social media posts and warned against the spread of misinformation by “miscreant elements” attempting to create panic.

Consumers have been assured that all petrol pumps will remain open and fuel supply will continue as normal across the country.