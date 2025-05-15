Govt keeps petrol price unchanged for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced to keep the petrol price unchanged for the next fortnight in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, the petrol price has been kept unchanged at Rs 252.63 per litre. However, the high-speed diesel price has decreased by Rs 2 per litre as the new price is fixed at Rs 254.64 per litre.

The new prices will remain in effect from May 16 to 31.

Previously on April 30, the government reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre each, setting petrol at Rs 252.63 per litre and diesel at Rs 256.64 per litre after a reduction of Rs 2.

On April 15, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the prices would not be reduced instead, he added that the benefits of declining global oil prices to consumers would be passed through uplift projects,

He said that the advantages of reduced petrol price in the global market would be extended to the masses through development projects.