Govt announces petroleum prices for the next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday announced new petrol prices and diesel prices for the next fortnight, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the petrol price has been raised by Rs4.07 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs268.68 per litre. Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel has gone up by Rs4.04 per litre, with the new rate fixed at Rs276.81 per litre.

The new petrol price and diesel rates have come into effect immediately.

Earlier today, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced a reduction in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for the month of October.

According to the notification, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been cut by Rs79.14, bringing the cost down from Rs2,527 to Rs2,448.

OGRA stated that the per-kilogram LPG price has been reduced by Rs6.71, dropping from Rs214.19 to Rs207.48 per kg.

This is the second consecutive month of relief for consumers as LPG prices continue to ease, lowering the burden on households.

With this latest revision, the regulator confirmed that LPG prices across the country will remain effective for October.

