Petrol, diesel prices announced for the next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government of Pakistan has announced new petrol and diesel prices for the next fortnight, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the petrol price has remained stagnant, while diesel’s price declined by Rs 3 per litre.

The petrol price has been the same as last month, which was Rs 264.61 per litre, while the diesel will be available at Rs 269.99 per litre after a decline of Rs 3.

Petrol Price in Pakistan Today

Prices w.e.f 1-September-2025

Fuel Type Old Price New Price Difference Petrol (Super) PKR 264.61 PKR 264.61 0.0 High Speed Diesel PKR 272.99 PKR 269.99 -3.0 Light Speed Diesel PKR 162.16 PKR 159.76 -2.40 Kerosene Oil PKR 178.27 PKR 176.81 -1.46

Earlier on August 16, the federal government kept the petrol prices unchanged, while diesel prices were reduced which were in effect till August 31.

The petrol price remained unchanged at Rs264.61 per litre, while diesel price dropped by Rs12.84 per litre to Rs272.99.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) earlier on Sunday announced Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices for September 2025, reducing it by Rs 1.17 per kilogram (kg).

According to a notification issued, the price of LPG has been set at Rs 214.2 per kg, after a decrease of Rs 1.17 per kg. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder (11.8 kg) has been reduced by Rs 14.36, bringing the new price to Rs 2,527 against the old price of Rs 2,541.36.

The reduction aligns with global trends in oil prices and aims to ease the financial burden on consumers.