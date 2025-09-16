Govt announces petroleum prices for the next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday announced new petrol and diesel prices for the next fortnight, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol will remain unchanged at Rs264.61 per litre, while high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs2.78 per litre to Rs272.77 from Rs269.99.

Petrol Price in Pakistan- Latest Updates

The notification further stated that the price of kerosene oil has been cut by Rs7.19 per litre, bringing it down to Rs178.27, while light diesel has been reduced by Rs8.20 per litre to Rs162.37.

Petrol Price in Pakistan Today

Prices w.e.f 16 September 2025

Fuel Type Old Price New Price Difference Petrol (Super) PKR 264.61 264.61 0 High Speed Diesel PKR 269.99 272.99 2 Light Speed Diesel PKR 170.36 PKR 162.37 -8.20 Kerosene Oil PKR 185.46 PKR 178.27 -7.19

Read More: LPG price drops in Pakistan

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) earlier on August 01 announced Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices for September 2025, reducing it by Rs 1.17 per kilogram (kg).

According to a notification issued, the price of LPG has been set at Rs 214.2 per kg, after a decrease of Rs 1.17 per kg. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder (11.8 kg) has been reduced by Rs 14.36, bringing the new price to Rs 2,527 against the old price of Rs 2,541.36.

The reduction aligns with global trends in oil prices and aims to ease the financial burden on consumers.