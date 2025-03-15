Govt announces petroleum prices for the next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight, pledging a relief package in electricity prices in coming days, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that petroleum product prices would remain unchanged, and the government has decided to transfer the financial benefits from fluctuations in oil prices to electricity consumers.

He pledged a significant relief package in power tariffs, which is expected to lead to a reduction in inflation.

The Prime Minister mentioned that a package is currently being prepared, with the details being finalized, and it will be announced in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing public relief, emphasizing that the government would ensure that the financial benefits from global oil price changes are passed on to electricity consumers.

The decision comes after recent fluctuations in global oil prices, thanks to OPEC’s decision to go ahead with production increases starting in April, uncertainty over U.S. tariffs, and a bearish build in U.S. crude stocks.

Petrol pump dealers association calls off strike

Earlier, the Petrol Dealers Association has announced that they will not go on strike across Pakistan starting tomorrow, ARY News reported

According to reports, the decision came after a meeting between the association’s delegation and Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik.

Following the discussions, the dealers decided to withdraw their strike plan.

The association stated that there would be no change in the profit margin for petrol pump dealers. The negotiations were also attended by the Chairman of OGRA and officials from the Petroleum Division.