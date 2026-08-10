Petrol price in Pakistan for August 11, 2026

ISLAMABAD, August 10: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has decided to keep the petrol price and diesel rate unchanged for one day, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the petrol price remains at Rs327.62 per litre.

The diesel rate has also been maintained at Rs380.86 per litre.

The existing petrol price and diesel rate will remain unchanged under the government’s latest decision.

Earlier, the petrol dealers’ 15-day deadline to the Petroleum Ministry to address their demands expired, raising concerns about a possible shutdown of petrol pumps across the country.

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) called an emergency meeting on Monday to decide the next course of action.

According to sources, the meeting will consider the option of a nationwide strike and shutting down petrol pumps.

PPDA has also sent an urgent letter to Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, demanding immediate progress on their issues.

Chairman Malik Khuda Bakhsh said that the daily petroleum price adjustment has pushed dealers into a severe financial crisis.

PPDA stated that daily changes in prices are causing losses on stock and badly affecting working capital.

Vice Chairman Tariq Hasan said it has become difficult for small and medium petroleum dealers to run their businesses. He warned that if the issues are not resolved, there is a risk of disruption in petroleum product supply across the country.

PPDA has demanded personal intervention and immediate decisions from the Petroleum Minister.

“We do not want confrontation with the government, we want a workable solution,” said PPDA Vice Chairman Anwar Kamal.

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