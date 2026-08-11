Petrol price in Pakistan for August 12, 2026

ISLAMABAD, August 11: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has decided to keep the petrol price and diesel rate unchanged for one day, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the petrol price has been reduced by Rs1.70 per litre, while diesel has been increased by Rs1.39 per litre.

Following the revision, the new petrol price has been fixed at Rs325.92 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs382.25 per litre.

The revised prices will take effect from midnight and remain applicable for 24 hours.

A day earlier, the government had fixed the petrol and diesel prices at Rs327.62 and Rs380.86 per litre, respectively.

Earlier, the petrol dealers’ 15-day deadline to the Petroleum Ministry to address their demands expired, raising concerns about a possible shutdown of petrol pumps across the country.

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) called an emergency meeting on Monday to decide the next course of action.

According to sources, the meeting will consider the option of a nationwide strike and shutting down petrol pumps.

PPDA has also sent an urgent letter to Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, demanding immediate progress on their issues.

Chairman Malik Khuda Bakhsh said that the daily petroleum price adjustment has pushed dealers into a severe financial crisis.

PPDA stated that daily changes in prices are causing losses on stock and badly affecting working capital.

Vice Chairman Tariq Hasan said it has become difficult for small and medium petroleum dealers to run their businesses. He warned that if the issues are not resolved, there is a risk of disruption in petroleum product supply across the country.

PPDA has demanded personal intervention and immediate decisions from the Petroleum Minister.

“We do not want confrontation with the government, we want a workable solution,” said PPDA Vice Chairman Anwar Kamal.

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