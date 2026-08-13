Petrol price in Pakistan for August 14, 2026

ISLAMABAD, August 13: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the petrol price and diesel rate for one day, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the petrol price has been increased by 45 paisas per litre, while diesel has become Rs1.16 per litre more expensive.

Following the increase, the new petrol price is Rs325.43 per litre, while the new diesel price is Rs383.95 per litre.

The revised prices will take effect from 12 midnight, according to the notification.

Earlier, petroleum dealers in Pakistan had maintained their decision to close petrol stations nationwide on Saturday, 15 August, after dialogues with the government failed to resolve their concerns.

Representatives of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association held talks with the Ministry of Petroleum on Wednesday, 12 August 2026.

The talks, led by the Federal Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, lasted around five hours but ended without an agreement.

Sources said the minister expressed dissatisfaction with the dealers’ 72-hour ultimatum to the government.

The dealers said the government had refused to change the system of daily adjustments to petrol prices. However, they said the government had agreed to consider an increase of Rs.1.34 in dealers’ margins.

According to the association, any increase in the dealers’ margin would require approval from the federal cabinet.

Following the failure of the negotiations with the government, and against the behavior of the federal petroleum minister, the dealers’ delegation decided to return to Karachi.

The association has also called an emergency meeting of its executive committee in Karachi to discuss the next steps.

It said the planned nationwide closure of petrol stations on Saturday remained in place, while the final strategy for the strike would be decided at the executive committee meeting.