Petrol price in Pakistan for August 20, 2026

ISLAMABAD, August 19: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification revising the petrol price and diesel rate, ARY News reported.

According to the OGRA notification, the petrol price has been increased by Rs2.97 per litre.

Following the increase, the new petrol price has been fixed at Rs337.51 per litre.

Meanwhile, the diesel rate has been reduced by Rs32.63 per litre.

After the reduction, the new diesel rate has been fixed at Rs363.06 per litre, according to the notification issued by OGRA.

The revised petrol price and diesel rate will be applicable from the effective date mentioned in the OGRA notification.

Earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in Pakistan approved an increase in the dealers’ margin on petrol and diesel by Rs.1.34 per litre, in a move aimed at addressing demands from fuel station operators.

The dealers’ margin has been raised from Rs.8.64 to Rs.9.98 per litre, with the decision taking effect immediately, according to the government.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has been briefed on the decision and he backed the increase.

The ECC meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and was held virtually at the Ministry of Finance.

Following the government’s assurance, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association postponed a nationwide strike planned for 15 August 2026. The association said petrol stations across the country would remain open on Saturday.