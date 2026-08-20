ISLAMABAD, August 20, 2026: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the petrol price, according to a notification issued on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The petrol price has been increased by 27 paisas per litre, taking the new price to Rs337.78 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs1.64 per litre, with the new price fixed at Rs364.70 per litre.

Earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in Pakistan approved an increase in the dealers’ margin on petrol and diesel by Rs.1.34 per litre, in a move aimed at addressing demands from fuel station operators.

The dealers’ margin has been raised from Rs.8.64 to Rs.9.98 per litre, with the decision taking effect immediately, according to the government.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has been briefed on the decision and he backed the increase.

The ECC meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and was held virtually at the Ministry of Finance.

Following the government’s assurance, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association postponed a nationwide strike planned for 15 August 2026. The association said petrol stations across the country would remain open on Saturday.