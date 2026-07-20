Petrol price in Pakistan for July 21, 2026

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification revising petroleum prices for July 21, reducing the petrol price by Re0.35 per litre while increasing the price of high-speed diesel by Rs5.71 per litre.

According to the notification, the petrol price has been reduced to Rs315.80 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased to Rs360.06 per litre after a hike of Rs5.71 per litre.

The revised prices will remain effective for July 21, the notification said.

The Petroleum Division said the new petrol and diesel prices have been determined by OGRA.

The government recently decided to shift to a daily fuel pricing mechanism in view of the evolving regional situation. Under the new system, OGRA will announce petroleum prices without requiring prior approval from the prime minister or the federal government.

However, prices announced before the weekend will remain unchanged on Saturdays and Sundays.

Under the new system, OGRA will work out the petrol and diesel prices using the average international oil price of the previous seven days. Once the calculation is complete, the authority will issue the revised rates on a daily basis.

The petroleum minister said there would be no need to seek fresh approval from the federal government every time international oil prices change. OGRA itself will notify the petrol and diesel prices and publish them on its official website.

He said the purpose behind the move is to make the pricing process clearer. According to him, consumers will be able to understand how petrol and diesel prices are fixed.

Ali Pervez Malik also said the government is gradually moving towards deregulation of petroleum products. He rejected the impression that the new mechanism would put an additional burden on the public.

Referring to complaints about overcharging at filling stations, the minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities to act against profiteers. He said strict action will be taken wherever petrol is sold above the notified price.