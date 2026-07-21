Petrol price in Pakistan for July 22, 2026

ISLAMABAD, July 21: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the petrol price and high-speed diesel prices for one day, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

Under the latest revision, the petrol price has been increased by Rs4.93 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs320.73 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has also been raised by Rs7.15 per litre, with the new rate fixed at Rs367.21 per litre.

According to the notification, the revised petrol price and diesel rates will come into effect from 12:00am tonight and will remain in force for one day.

The raise from OGRA came after all Pakistan Petrol Pump Owners Association (APPPOA) announced an indefinite countrywide strike.

The APPPOA, in its announcement, said that on the night of July 22 at 12 am, all the petrol pumps across the country will be shut.

The announcement comes after the negotiations between APPPOA and Minister of Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik ended without any result.

According to the APPPOA statement, talks regarding daily petroleum product pricing and an increase in profit margins ended in failure.

The APPPOA announced that it will continue its nationwide strike until its demands are met.

The association directed all petrol pump owners across the country to participate in the strike.

The APPPOA also urged petrol pump owners across the country to remain united and ensure a peaceful protest.

The association demanded that the government take a positive and acceptable decision regarding their justified demands.

The Daily Update System

Pakistan has shifted to a daily petroleum pricing system for petrol and diesel, replacing the previous weekly (or fortnightly) revisions. This change, driven by the Petroleum Division and implemented via the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), aims to respond faster to volatile global oil prices, exchange rates, and import costs—especially amid regional tensions affecting supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

The new system means OGRA determines and publishes ex-depot prices daily (typically effective from midnight), based on recent import costs, international benchmarks (e.g., 7-day averages), and applicable levies/taxes. No government approval is needed for routine daily adjustments. Prices are formula-based for greater transparency and to reduce political intervention, market abuse, or windfall gains for companies. It moves toward eventual deregulation.

Official notifications come from the Petroleum Division/OGRA and are posted on sites like ogra.com.pk (or official channels). Retail prices at pumps may vary slightly due to dealer margins or freight