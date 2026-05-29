Petrol price in Pakistan from May 30, 2026

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a major relief for the public on the third day of Eid, approving a significant cut in petrol price and diesel rate across the country, ARY News reported.

According to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, petrol price have been reduced by Rs 22 per litre. The government has also confirmed a similar reduction of Rs 22 per litre in diesel rate. The revised petrol prices will come into effect from midnight.

As per the notification, the new petrol price will be Rs 381.78 per litre, while the diesel rate will stand at Rs 380.78 per litre.

The Prime Minister stated that providing relief to the public remains his top priority, adding that the decision to reduce the petrol price was taken as soon as fiscal space became available.

The statement further noted that the government had also provided relief in the previous week by lowering petrol prices, continuing efforts to ease the burden on citizens amid economic challenges.

It added that the federal government has maintained a consistent relief policy even under difficult conditions, ensuring support for commuters, transport operators, motorcycle users, and rickshaw drivers through fuel subsidies.

According to the statement, timely decisions on fuel prices ensured uninterrupted fuel supply in Pakistan, even when several countries were facing shortages and long queues at fuel stations.

The Prime Minister also recalled that during the worst global oil crisis, the government provided substantial subsidies, helping stabilise petrol prices for the public.