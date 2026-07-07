Petrol price in Pakistan: Here's how much goes to taxes, levies

ISLAMABAD: (July 7, 2026): In Pakistan, the price of petrol is Rs 297.53 and diesel Rs 309.50 per liter right now, but the actual cost is much lower.

The government made a small cut in fuel prices last week, but at the same time it increased the Climate Support Levy on petrol and diesel. So people are still feeling the pressure from all the taxes and duties.

Here is how the current prices break down:

Petrol

From July 4, 2026, the ex-refinery price of petrol is Rs 179.47 per liter.

Then there is Petroleum Development Levy of Rs 8.64, Petroleum Levy of Rs 70.36, and Climate Support Levy of Rs 5.

Customs duty plus freight margin is Rs 19.33. Oil companies’ margin is Rs 6.86. Dealers’ margin is Rs 7.87.

GST on petrol is zero right now.

Total tax collected is Rs 94.69 per liter. That makes up 32 percent of the current price of Rs 297.53.

High Speed Diesel

Ex-refinery price is Rs 199.06 per liter. It is being sold at Rs 309.50.

On this, Petroleum Development Levy is Rs 70.82 and Climate Support Levy is Rs 5.

Customs duty is Rs 15.68. Freight margin is Rs 2.43. Oil companies’ margin is Rs 7.87. Dealers’ margin is Rs 8.64.

GST is also zero. Total tax is Rs 91.56 per liter, which is about 30 percent of the selling price.

Kerosene Oil

This is mostly used in homes for fuel.

Current price is Rs 231.14 per liter. Ex-refinery price is Rs 200.91.

It has freight margin of Rs 8.29, oil companies’ margin of Rs 1.58, and Petroleum Levy of Rs 20.36.

GST is zero. Total tax is Rs 20.36 per liter, about 9 percent of the price.

Light Diesel

Current price is Rs 195.42 per liter. Ex-refinery price is Rs 172.67.

It includes freight margin of Rs 5.36, oil companies’ margin of Rs 1.61, and Petroleum Levy of Rs 15.84.

Total tax is Rs 15.84 per liter, which is around 8 percent of the price.

So a big chunk of what we pay at the pump is not the fuel cost. It is taxes, levies and margins added by the government.

Also Read: Petrol price in Pakistan – July 4, 2026