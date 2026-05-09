Petrol price in Pakistan— May 09, 2026

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday once again increased the prices of petroleum products, petrol and diesel, ARY News reported.

The price of petrol was raised by Rs 14.92 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs 414.78 per litre.

Simultaneously, the government hiked the price of high-speed diesel by Rs 15, with the new price climbing to Rs 414.58 per litre.

The government has officially issued a notification confirming the uptick in petroleum prices.

It is the fourth time since the Iran War that the government has increased the prices of the petroleum products in the country.

Last Friday, May 1, the price rose by Rs. 6.51 per litre, according to an official notification issued.

In a more significant move, the diesel price has been increased by Rs. 19.39 per litre, adding further pressure on transportation and industrial sectors.

Following the revision, the petrol price has reached Rs. 399.86 per litre, bringing it dangerously close to the Rs. 400 threshold. Meanwhile, diesel is now priced at Rs. 399.58 per litre across the country.

The latest adjustment in petroleum prices reflects ongoing volatility in global oil markets and domestic pricing policies.

Authorities have advised consumers and businesses to prepare for the revised fuel costs.

Economists warn that the continuous increase in petrol prices is likely to trigger a further rise in inflation, as fuel costs directly impact transportation, food prices, and overall living expenses.

With fuel prices hovering at historic highs, concerns are mounting over the economic burden on the public.

The continuous increase in petroleum product prices is a clear reflection of the conflict involving Iran. If this tension is not settled, the burden of high fuel costs will turn the lives of citizens into a nightmare.

Pakistan is playing a key role in de-escalating the situation between Iran and the US. Both Iranian and US delegations have visited Islamabad, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has notably visited Pakistan twice to discuss regional stability.