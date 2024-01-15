18.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Govt slashes petrol price by Rs8 per litre

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government on Monday slashed the price of petrol by Rs8 per litre but retained the existing price of diesel at Rs273.21 per litre for the next fortnight, ARY News reported.

According to a notification by the finance ministry, petrol will be available at Rs259.34 per litre from January 16 following a reduction of Rs8.

However, the diesel rate was retained at Rs276.21 per litre. Meanwhile, no changes were mentioned for the prices of light-diesel oil and kerosene oil.

Earlier, it was reported that petrol price would go down by over Rs5, while the high-speed diesel (HSD) may witness change of Rs2 in the next fuel prices review.

In the last fortnight, the government maintained petrol and diesel rates at Rs267.34 and Rs276.21 per litre respectively.

The price of Kerosene oil had dropped to Rs188.83 after a reduction of Rs2.19 per litre while Light Diesel Oil will be sold at Rs165.75 as the government has increased the commodity’s price by Rs1.11.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.