The adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on political affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has said he expects petrol prices to drop further in the coming days, citing recent developments in the global oil market.

Speaking during the ARY News program ‘Aiteraz Hai’, Rana Sanaullah said he believed petrol prices could be reduced within the next one to two weeks.

He said that recent talks between the US and Iran had contributed to expectations that international prices would remain lower for the next 60 days.

Rana Sanaullah said that oil companies couldn’t blackmail the government, nor had they done so, adding that they had cooperated with the government.

He also said there had been no fuel shortages or disputes reported at petrol stations across Pakistan.