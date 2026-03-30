PM Shehbaz briefed on petrol price relief plan for motorcycles and rickshaws

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government was making every effort to provide further relief to the poor and middle-income segments and vowed not to abandon them during these challenging times.

Chairing a meeting to review the impact of the Middle East situation on petroleum products, current stock availability, and public relief measures, the prime minister said that digital systems would be used to ensure relief reaches the common man directly.

He said government expenditures and the development budget had been reduced, while 60 percent of official vehicles had been grounded as part of austerity measures.

The prime minister noted that proposals to increase fuel prices had been repeatedly rejected, and the savings from austerity measures were being redirected toward public relief.

He said timely decisions had helped avert any disruption in fuel supply despite the global crisis.

He also informed participants that Pakistan was making vigorous diplomatic efforts to restore regional peace.

A detailed briefing was given to the participants on the implementation of government measures for fuel conservation, future course of action, and the current stock position.

It was told that the coordination was underway with the provincial governments to expedite the ownership registration of motorcycles and rickshaws to provide them with swift relief.

An Intelligence Bureau audit report on the implementation of the prime minister’s fuel-saving and austerity campaign was also presented.

The meeting was informed that strict enforcement of austerity and simplicity measures was being ensured.

Participants were told that sufficient fuel stocks were available to meet the country’s needs, with additional arrangements being made for the future. Despite an increase in levies on high-octane fuel used in luxury vehicles, jet fuel prices remain unchanged.

It was further shared that adequate stocks of medicines were available to meet national requirements, and proposals for future action were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Dr. Musadik Malik, Ahad Khan Cheema, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ataullah Tarar, Ali Pervez Malik, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, and Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, along with Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kiani, Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi and Talha Burki, MNAs Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam, Riaz-ul-Haq and Hafiz Muhammad Numan, and other senior officials.