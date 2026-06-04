Petrol price surges to Rs500 in THIS province

The petrol price surged to Rs. 500 per litre in several districts of Balochistan province, while numerous filling stations have been forced to shut down temporarily.

A disruption in the petroleum supply has triggered an acute shortage of petrol and diesel across various areas of Balochistan.

The situation has intensified in districts including Naushki, Kharan and Loralai, where sellers are taking advantage of it and charge up to Rs. 500 per litre.

The petrol supply crisis has severely affected transport and routine activities across the province.

In the provincial capital, Quetta, numerous filling pumps have been closed due to a shortage of stocks, while operational stations are witnessing long queues of cars and motorcycles, and motorists are forced to wait for hours.

The President of Petroleum Dealers Association, Qayamuddin Agha, has said authorities have increased supply from Shikarpur to manage the shortage and expressed hope that the situation would be normal in the coming days.

Conversely, the Deputy Commissioner of Quetta attributed the supply crisis to the suspension of Iranian petrol. He said that the Iranian petrol was the major source to fulfill the demand.

The Deputy Commissioner confirmed that 60000 litres of petrol were supplied to Quetta on Wednesday, to stabilize the supply and overcome the public pressure.