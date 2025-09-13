Petrol price likely to increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is expected to increase the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs4.79 per litre for the next fortnight starting September 16, as part of its regular fuel price adjustment in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to sources, the price of petrol is likely to increase by Rs1.54 per litre, while other petroleum products are also expected to see a significant hike.

They said that High-Speed Diesel (HSD) price may increase by Rs4.79 per litre, kerosene oil by Rs3.06 per litre, and light diesel by Rs3.68 per litre.

Sources further added that initial calculations for the revised prices have been completed, and a summary will be forwarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final approval.

The Ministry of Petroleum, in consultation with the Ministry of Finance, will present the pricing proposal. Once approved by the prime minister, the new prices will be officially announced and will take effect from September 16, 2025.

Petrol Price in Pakistan Today

Expected Prices w.e.f 16-September-2025

Fuel Type Current Price Expected Price Difference Petrol (Super) PKR 264.61 PKR 266.15 1.54 High Speed Diesel PKR 269.99 PKR 274.78 4.79 Light Speed Diesel PKR 159.76 PKR 163.44 3.68 Kerosene Oil PKR 176.81 PKR 179.87 3.06

Read More: Petrol, diesel prices announced for the next fortnight