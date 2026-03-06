Work from home plan submitted to Pakistan PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: The government’s committee to monitor petrol prices on Friday submitted its recommendations on a work from home policy to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with a comprehensive implementation plan covering fuel supply assurance, enforcement measures, pricing and governance mechanisms, and energy conservation steps.

The federal government is considering enforcing a work from home (WFH) policy as part of Pakistan’s national fuel-saving plan amid potential oil supply disruptions in the Middle East following the Israel-US strikes on Iran, sources said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the Committee to Monitor Petrol Prices in the wake of the emerging regional situation. During the meeting, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed the prime minister on the country’s petroleum stock position and consumption patterns.

Officials informed the meeting that a plan had been prepared to reduce working days for offices, educational institutions and service providers in order to conserve fuel.

Under the proposal, educational institutions may shift to a virtual learning system, while offices could adopt work-from-home arrangements. Officials said these measures would help ensure more efficient use of fuel stocks and reduce overall demand.

The committee also discussed a proposal to review and adjust petroleum product prices on a weekly basis.

The meeting decided to launch a strict crackdown against hoarding and smuggling of petroleum products. Sources said the prime minister is expected to take key decisions after reviewing the committee’s recommendations.

A day earlier, the committee met under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to review the fuel supply situation.

Members were informed that national petroleum reserves remain at comfortable levels, with sufficient cover available for key products, and that there is currently no immediate concern regarding fuel availability in the country.

However, the committee noted that the regional situation remains fluid and uncertain, requiring continued vigilance and careful planning as global supply chains and shipping routes face rising risks and cost pressures.

Officials also warned that “war premium” factors and increased competition for energy cargoes — particularly in Asian markets — could place additional pressure on Pakistan’s external account if global price volatility persists.

The meeting was informed that diplomatic and commercial engagements are under way with friendly countries and partner suppliers to secure additional crude oil and refined product volumes through alternative routes and ports, including options outside high-risk corridors.

The committee also reviewed shipping and operational measures to reduce delays, including facilitating timely berthing of vessels and utilising available national shipping capacity where feasible.

The latest developments come amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, which have disrupted shipping activity in the Strait of Hormuz — a key global energy corridor through which around one-fifth of the world’s seaborne crude oil and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas pass.

According to sources, the government has also begun preparing a broader national action plan to conserve energy. As part of the plan, authorities are considering introducing online classes and smart working arrangements similar to those adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic.