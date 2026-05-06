ISLAMABAD: Attock Petroleum has announced a Rs5 per litre discount on petrol at its fuel stations in a move aimed at providing relief to consumers amid rising fuel prices, ARY News reported.

According to details, the continuous increase in petrol and diesel prices across the country has put additional financial pressure on consumers, particularly salaried individuals, who are already struggling with rising expenses. In some areas, the price of high-octane fuel has reached between Rs500 and Rs600 per litre, further intensifying concerns.

While fuel prices fluctuate in the international market, government regulations ensure that rates remain largely uniform across Pakistan. Oil companies are not allowed to sell petrol and diesel above the notified prices.

In this situation, Attock Petroleum has introduced a new strategy to ease the burden on consumers by offering a Rs5 per litre discount. The company clarified that this relief will be available only at its company-operated petrol pumps.

The discount will not apply to dealer-operated stations, which has led to a mixed response from consumers.

Across the country, Attock Petroleum operates approximately 45 fuel stations, mostly located in major cities and along motorway routes. These outlets are clearly marked as company-operated.

Meanwhile, prices of high-octane fuel remain fully deregulated, resulting in noticeable variations among different companies.

Sources said that in the past, following an increase in levy, high-octane prices had surged to around Rs600 per litre. However, after a significant reduction in prices by global energy company Aramco, competition in the market increased, leading to a downward trend in rates.