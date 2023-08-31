Petrol prices hiked by Rs 14.9 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government on Friday increased the price of petrol by Rs 14.9 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

According to details, the rate of petrol have reached to Rs305.36 per litre with increase of Rs 14.9 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs18.44 per litre to Rs311.84.

On August 16, Petrol price were increased by Rs17.50 per litre to Rs290.45, while high-speed diesel was increased to Rs293.40. Prior to this, the then federal government had increased the price of petrol by Rs19.95 per litre on August 1.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar ruled out room for additional subsidies within the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreements.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar said that the caretaker government had “inherited” the IMF programme, hence, it was “non-negotiable”. She added that the existing agreements do not permit the inclusion of supplementary subsidies.

She highlighted that the current administration was planning to craft a comprehensive strategy aimed at bolstering the nation’s economic health.

The minister pointed out that the government was making efforts to stabilise the exchange rate between the national currency, the rupee, and the US dollar.