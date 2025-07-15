web analytics
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Govt increases petrol price for next fortnight

TOP NEWS

Shoaib Nizami reports Finance, Fedeal Board of Revenue, Planning , Public Accounts, Banking, Capital Market, SECP, IMF, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, FATF updates for ARY News

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced new petrol and diesel prices for the next fortnight, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the petrol price has been raised by Rs5.36 per litre and while diesel saw an increase of Rs11.37 per litre.

After the increase, the new price for petrol has been set at Rs 272.15 per litre while the diesel will be available at Rs 284.35 per litre.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the revised prices will be effective from July 16 to July 31.

