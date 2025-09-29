Petrol prices likely to increase in Pakistan from October 1

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is expected to increase the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs4.65 per litre for the next fortnight, beginning October 1, 2025 as part of its regular fuel price adjustment mechanism, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources, the price of petrol is likely to rise by Rs1.97 per litre, while other petroleum products are also expected to experience significant hikes.

The sources further indicated that the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) may increase by Rs2.48 per litre, light diesel by Rs1.76 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs4.64 per litre.

Initial calculations for the revised prices have already been completed, and a summary of the proposed changes will be sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final approval.

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will forward the summary to the Petroleum Division, which, in consultation with the Ministry of Finance, will prepare the pricing proposal. Once approved by the Prime Minister, the new prices will be officially announced and are set to take effect from October 1, 2025.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Expected Prices from 1 October 2025