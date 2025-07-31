Petrol, diesel prices announced for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced new petrol and diesel prices for the next fortnight, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the petrol price has been decreased by Rs7.54 per litre and while diesel’s price was inreased by Rs1.48 per litre.

After the decrease, the new price for petrol has been set at Rs 264.61 per litre while the diesel will be available at Rs 285.83 per litre after a hike of Rs1.48.

Petroleum Prices in Pakistan Today

Prices w.e.f 1-August-2025

Fuel Type Old Price New Price Difference Petrol (Super) PKR 272.15 264.61 7.54 High Speed Diesel PKR 284.35 285.83 1.48 Light Speed Diesel PKR 155.81 PKR 155.81 0.0 Kerosene Oil PKR 171.65 PKR 171.65 0.0

Earlier on July 15, the federal government had hiked petrol and diesel prices which was in effect till July 31.

The petrol price had been raised by Rs5.36 per litre and while diesel saw an increase of Rs11.37 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) earlier on Thursday announced Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices for August 2025, reducing it by Rs17.74 per kilogram (kg).

According to a notification issued, the price of LPG has been set at Rs215.36 per kg, after a decrease of Rs17.74 per kg. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder (11.8 kg) has been reduced by Rs209.24, bringing the new price to Rs2, 541.36 against the old price of Rs 2,750.60.

The reduction aligns with global trends in oil prices and aims to ease the financial burden on consumers.